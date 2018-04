Poll results: Should Sean Waltman be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame?

Should Sean Waltman be inducted into the GERWECK.NET Hall of Fame?

Yes (66%, 665 Votes)

No (34%, 340 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,005

result: Waltman fails to receive the necessary 70% approval for induction. He can return to the voting ballot in twelve months.

FAILED TO BE INDUCTED BY VOTING

TALENT % MONTH OF VOTING Chris Benoit 62% December 2007 Triple H 65% June 2008 Lita 57% October 2008 Honky Tonk Man 64% March 2009 Scott Hall 55% June 2009 Demolition 64% September 2009 Ultimate Warrior 47% November 2009 Bill Goldberg 47% December 2009 Earl Hebner 47% February 2010 Rey Mysterio 56% December 2010 Brian Pillman 66% October 2011 Rob Van Dam 66% May 2011 Jeff Jarrett 54% November 2011 Batista 27% January 2012 Chyna 32% June 2012 Tazz 60% December 2012 Jerry Lynn 60% January 2013 Scott Steiner 54% February 2013 Jeff Hardy 45% March 2013 Sid Vicious 65% July 2013 AJ Styles 48% September 2013 Eric Bischoff 49% October 2013 New Age Outlaws 48% November 2013 Larry Zbyszko 48% December 2013 CM Punk 58% January 2014 Brock Lesnar 42% February 2014 Diamond Dallas Page 62% March 2014 Junkyard Dog 50% July 2014 Paul Ellering 69% March 2016 Brock Lesnar 59% October 2016 Bill Goldberg 64% November 2016 Sunny 43% November 2017





