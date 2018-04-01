Hogan reacts to Mark Henry’s comments about apologizing to wrestlers

Reacting to Mark Henry’s comments where he said Hulk Hogan should apologize to African American wrestlers for what he said before he should even be allowed to return to WWE, Hulk Hogan agreed.

Speaking to TMZ.COM before he jetted off back to Florida following the Andre The Giant HBO/WWE party, the Hulkster said, “I totally agree with him, not to the black wrestlers, to all the wrestlers. What I said was way out of line and I’m forever sorry for that.”

Hogan and WWE are trying to find a way for him to “redeem himself” and help the younger stars learn from his mistakes where he would help them by speaking out about what happened in order for it not to happen again to anyone.

