Full schedule for Impact Wrestling in New Orleans at WrestleCon

Impact Wrestling released the full schedule for their week at WrestleCon next week in New Orleans.

The company is pushing that they will have over 30 hours of Impact Wrestling content on Twitch, the streaming partner for Impact. Pretty much every event from Impact will be screened on Twitch as they try to make the most out of the thousands of fans who are in town for WrestleMania.

The headline event for Impact will be the Impact vs Lucha Underground show which will air on Friday, April 6 at The Sugar Mill Factory starting at 9PM EST.

A press conference for Impact’s next pay-per-view, Redemption, will also take place in New Orleans and streamed live on Twitch at 6:30PM EST.

The full Impact schedule in New Orleans can be found here

(Visited 1 times, 6 visits today)