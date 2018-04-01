Cody on bleaching his hair: “it’s so easy for a second or third generation wrestler to just copy their predecessor”

“Well, I never thought much of it. I think I was always so resistant to coloring my hair because you know, when my dad was still alive, it’s so easy for a second or third generation wrestler to just copy their predecessor. The hardest thing you can do is try and carve out your own legacy. I mean, hats off to (Goldust) Dustin. When people online say, ‘Oh, he should be Dustin,’ I can tell you, he doesn’t want to be Dustin. For one night, yes. In honor of Pop, of course. But his career he carved out is Goldust. That’s his identity. So I always steered away from the blond hair because you know – if I go out there and do a bionic elbow, all it means is Dusty is over, not me. But you know, there are exceptions to everything in wrestling. There’s no law. So, I did it. I haven’t felt anything from it, but people seem to really like it. Marty told me the other day, he said ‘Man, this change in your hair has changed everything.’ I just laughed. He decided to double down on it, said ‘Yeah, I looked at some pictures of you before, and you were kind of just boring.’ I don’t know why that is, but now I’m pretty hell-bent on keeping it, for a while at least.”

Source: bestofneworleans.com

