Cody: “I’m going to recruit women to the Bullet Club”

“I’m sure you’ve witnessed this tumultuous political theater with the most recent Presidential election. And you’ll notice Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, they run these huge platforms where they talk about all this nonsense that they’re gonna do. Stuff literally with checks and balances that they’re not capable of doing. In this case, I’m not going to give you any nonsense. I’m going to tell you something right out of the gate as leader of the Bullet Club that I’m going to do. I’m going to recruit women to the Bullet Club and I have two in mind. Two in mind, which is a secret. All this nonsense, ‘Well, New Japan doesn’t have women,’ well, the world has women. Women of Honor. We have the tournament finals at Supercard of Honor, come on! The Bullet Club needs women and not just, ‘Oh, they’re kinda in, but kinda not,’ no, they need to be official members brought into the fold of the Bullet Club.”

source: Facebook Q&A

