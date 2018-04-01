CHIKARA “Young Lions Cup XIV – 2nd Stage” Results – March 31, 2018 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Tag World Grand Prix 2018 – Qualifying Match

Los Ice Creams (El Hijo del Ice Cream and Ice Cream Jr.) defeated The Nouveau Aesthetic (Ursa Minor in the Night Sky and Still Life With Apricots and Pears) (w/BLANK)

2. BLANK defeated The Proletariat Boar of Moldova (via Count-out)

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Creatures of the Deep (Oceanea and Merlok), Sonny Defarge, and Cornelius Crummels defeated Solo Darling, Travis Huckabee, Green Ant, and Thief Ant

4. CHIKARA Grand Championship Match

Juan Francisco de Coronado (c) defeated Ophidian

5. Xyberhawx 2000 (Razerhawk and Nytehawk) defeated Anthony Greene and DL Hurst

6. Tag World Grand Prix 2018 – Qualifying Match

The Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield and Mark Angelosetti) defeated The Legion of Rot (Hallowicked and Frightmare)

7. CHIKARA Young Lions Cup – Young Lions Cup XIV – Final

Cameron Zagami defeated Omari

8. Encore Match

Officer Warren Barksdale defeated Rory Gulak

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)