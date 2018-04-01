Charlotte Flair reveals plan for her WrestleMania ring gear and robe

In an interview with Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports, WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair revealed that her WrestleMania 34 gear/robe is inspired from four years ago at New Orleans.

Four years ago at WrestleMania 30, Charlotte Flair was part of Triple H’s entrance along with Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss. The three – now all on the main roster and a big part of the women’s division – wore masks and gladiator-type outfits to go along with the King of Kings entrance.

Now, Charlotte will be returning to New Orleans in one of the marquee matches of the night as she battle Asuka in a bid to retain her Smackdown Women’s title.

