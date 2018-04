Alexa Bliss on Braun Strowman: “One fun thing is, he likes to sing”

“It was a lot of fun working with Braun Strowman. It was fun to show a different side of him. It was about time that the world saw a softer side of the monster. One fun thing is, he likes to sing. He has a good singing voice. I did not know this. He can really belt out a country tune.”

dirtfork.com

