Adam Page on joining the Bullet Club: “I suppose I was in the right place at the right time”

“It was something that was bought up to me and sure enough everyone would love to have that proposed to them. I joined when Bullet Club was starting to grow in America and they had the Young Bucks and Adam Cole, but they needed a third member. I suppose I was in the right place at the right time. It came out of nowhere for me and was a great surprise. I one-hundred percent expected it to be as big as it is. You just have to consider the talent that is involved and their creativity to realize that. I have never met people who work harder than them all.”

source: Mirror

