AAW “Path of Redemption 2018” Results – March 31, 2018 – LaSalle, Illinois

1. Juntai defeated Andy Dalton

2. Scarlett defeated Kylie Rae

3. AR Fox and Myron Reed defeated Stephen Wolf and Trey Miguel

4. Eddie Kingston defeated Jimmy Jacobs

5. AAW Women’s Championship Match

Jessicka Havok (c) defeated Ivelisse

6. AAW Heritage Championship – Three-Way Match

Trevor Lee (c) defeated Moose and Shane Strickland

7. AAW Tag Team Championship Match

The Besties In The World (Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett) (c) defeated Curt Stallion and Jake Something

8. #1 Contender’s (AAW Heritage Championship) Rumble

Winner: PACO

9. AAW Heavyweight Championship Match

ACH (c) defeated Keith Lee

