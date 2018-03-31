WWE releases previews of two new WWE Network collections

WrestleMania Theater

Relive the greatest WrestleMania matches of the modern era with stunning never before-seen footage. Immerse yourself and take a front row seat for Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan’s “YEStleMania,” John Cena vs The Rock, and more. It’s WrestleMania like you’ve never experienced before.

* Undertaker vs. Edge: Take a re-imagined look at The Undertaker putting his streak on the line against Edge’s World Heavyweight Title from WrestleMania XXIV.

* Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker: Witness some never-before-seen footage from Shawn Michaels defending his career against The Undertaker’s streak at WrestleMania XXVI.

* The Rock vs. John Cena: The epic confrontation between John Cena and The Rock from WrestleMania XXVIII is presented in a new and visually stunning experience.

* Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar: Immerse yourself in the memorable battle between Triple H and Brock Lesnar from WrestleMania 29 with all new visuals from the match.

* Orton vs. Bryan vs. Batista: Relive Daniel Bryan’s triumph over years of adversity at WrestleMania XXX like you’ve never seen it before.

* Intercontinental Ladder Match: Experience the Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania in Santa Clara from heightened sense of reality.

* Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns: Grab a front row seat to witness Brock Lesnar take Roman Reigns on his first trip to Suplex City at WrestleMania in an all new way.

* Charlotte vs. Sasha vs. Becky: The Women’s Evolution gets a makeover in this unique look at the Triple Threat Match to crown a new Women’s Champion at WrestleMania.

* AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon: Revisit AJ Styles’ battle with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania Orlando with new eyes in this completely immersive experience.

* Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar: Go for another round on The Ultimate Thrill Ride to experience Goldberg and Brock Lesnar’s bout for the Universal Title in a different way.

Finn Balor: Worldwide Sensation

Captivating the WWE Universe from the moment he burst through the curtain in NXT, Finn Balor has proven that his star is on the rise. The magnetic Balor connects with audiences and mesmerizes opponents, especially when unleashing his inner “demon.” Relive the Irish-born superstar capturing championships, as well as his breakout performances against the likes of Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Your search for the Balor Club ends here with the coup de grace of collections.

* Be Careful What You Wish For:

NXT 248 – Finn Balor makes a memorable debut in NXT by coming to the aid of Hideo Itami during a confrontation with The Ascension.

* A Solid Performance:

NXT 249 – Finn Balor capitalizes on his debut by teaming with Hideo Itami to take on Justin Gabriel and Tyson Kidd.

11/6/2014

* Impacting the Future:

NXT 251 – In his first singles bout in NXT, Finn Balor looks to make an impact by going one-on-one with Tyson Kidd.

11/27/2014

* Dark Forces:

NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution – Finn Balor and Hideo Itami unite once again to take on The Ascension in a Tag Team Match.

12/11/2014

* The Code of a Warrior

NXT 262 – A tournament to determine the Number One Contender to the NXT Championship sees Finn Balor battle his friend, Hideo Itami.

2/4/2015

* One Step Closer

NXT TakeOver: Rival – Finn Balor meets Adrian Neville in the tournament finals to determine the Number One Contender to the NXT Title.

2/11/2015

* A Valiant Effort

NXT 270 – Following his tournament victory, Finn Balor looks for gold around his waist by challenging Kevin Owens for the NXT Championship.

3/25/2015

* Eye of the Beholder

NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable – Finn Balor proves that beauty is only skin-deep when he faces Tyler Breeze for a chance to compete for the NXT Championship.

5/20/2015

* The Worldwide Sensation Triumphs

The Beast in the East – Finn Balor looks to finally capture the NXT Championship by challenging Kevin Owens for the gold once more.

7/4/2015

* An Irish Demon in Brooklyn

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn – Finn Balor puts the coveted NXT Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match.

8/22/2015

* The Dream Lives On Part 1

NXT TakeOver: Respect – Finn Balor and Samoa Joe battle The Mechanics in the semi-finals of the inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

10/7/2015

* The Dream Lives On Part 2

NXT TakeOver: Respect – Finn Balor and Samoa Joe meet the duo of Baron Corbin and Rhyno in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

10/7/2015

* What a Champion is Made of

NXT TakeOver: London – The allure for gold knows no allies when Finn Balor defends the NXT Title against his former partner, Samoa Joe.

12/16/2015

* Surviving Destruction

NXT TakeOver: Dallas – Finn Balor’s efforts to retain the NXT Championship are tested when he once again defends the gold against Samoa Joe.

4/1/2016

* The First and the Last

NXT TakeOver: The End – In NXT’s first Steel Cage Match, Samoa Joe looks to put an end to Finn Balor’s reign as NXT Champion.

6/8/2016

* Competitive Styles

NXT 344 – The NXT Universe is treated to a Dream Match when Finn Balor takes to the ring to go one-on-one with Shinsuke Nakamura.

7/13/2016

* The Road Takes a RAW Turn

As the landscape of WWE is drastically altered by the 2016 WWE Draft, Monday Night RAW shakes things up selecting Finn Balor.

7/19/2016

* A History-Making Opportunity

Raw 1209 – Finn Balor competes in a Fatal 4-Way Match to earn a shot at becoming Number One Contender to the Universal Championship.

7/25/2016

* Standing Against an Empire

Raw 1209 – Finn Balor’s journey to becoming Universal Champion continues when he faces Roman Reigns to determine the Number One Contender.

7/25/2016

* Warning Shot

Raw 1210 – With both men set to battle at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins come face-to-face.

8/1/2016

* The Demon King Revealed

Raw 1211 – As the road to SummerSlam continues, Finn Balor gives the WWE Universe some insight to his alter ego known as The Demon King.

8/8/2016

* The First Universal Champion

SummerSlam 2016 – Finn Balor and Seth Rollins meet in one-on-one action to determine who will be crowned the first ever Universal Champion.

8/21/2016

* Bittersweet Accomplishments

Raw 1213 – Just hours after becoming the first Universal Champion, Finn Balor is forced to relinquish his newly won title due to injury.

8/22/2016

* Balor Returns to RAW

Raw 1245 – In the aftermath of WrestleMania, Finn Balor returns to team up with Seth Rollins against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

4/3/2017

* An Extreme Road to The Beast

Extreme Rules 2017 – Finn Balor competes in a Fatal 5-Way Match to see who will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

6/4/2017

* Demonic Meets Supernatural

SummerSlam 2017 – Finn Balor turns to his “Demon King” persona to battle the sinister Bray Wyatt in singles action.

8/20/2017

* Man to Man

No Mercy 2017 – Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt put aside their alter egos and abandon their extraordinary abilities in this contest.

9/24/2017

* Members Only

TLC 2017 – Two of the biggest stars on the independent wrestling scene collide when Finn Balor and AJ Styles battle in an unexpected match.

10/22/2017

* Old Friends

Raw 1284 – Finn Balor reunites with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to take on Elias and The Miztourage in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

1/1/2018

* Together Again

Raw 1285 – With Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson united with Finn Balor, the trio battles Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jason Jordan.

1/8/2018

* Finn Balor Unfiltered

Renee sits down with NXT Superstar Finn Balor as they discuss growing up in Ireland, his favorite movies and his surprising love for legos.

10/21/2015

* WWE 24: Finn Balor

On the same night Finn Balor reached the pinnacle of his career becoming the first ever WWE Universal Champion, he also suffered a devastating shoulder injury. WWE 24 cameras capture the very moment he realized he would be forced to relinquish his championship, and we follow him all the way to his home in Ireland to chronicle the arduous 7-month journey back to WWE. See exclusive never before seen footage of a young Finn Balor first learning to wrestle, as well as his experiences in Japan.

5/15/2017

* Table for 3: Club Extreme

Finn Balor and The Hardys discuss the motivations behind their most extreme personas and share personal tales of their paths to WWE.

12/18/2017

* The Ballad of The Balor Club

Get ready to ‘Ride with Elias’ as Ride Along presents the first ever concert on wheels, The Unplugged Storytellers Experience, featuring Elias! Plus, Finn Balor, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows kick off a ‘too sweet’ Balor Club Reunion Tour with a bang!

New Classic Content: April 2018

WCW Saturday Night makes its WWE Network debut. Featuring more than 50 hours of classic action from WCW’s flagship show of the time, you’ll see the best of Ricky Steamboat, “Stunning” Steve Austin, The Steiner Brothers, Cactus Jack, Rick Rude, and more. Enjoy a small taste of the latest offering with this New Classic Content collection, featuring 10 memorable episodes recorded at the famed Center Stage in Atlanta.

* WCW Saturday Night 04-04-92

Jim Ross and Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura kick off the very first edition of WCW Saturday Night, featuring several top stars of World Championship Wrestling. In the main event, ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin defends the WCW World Television Championship against The Z-Man in 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match. Plus, Brad Armstrong challenges ‘Flyin’ Brian Pillman for the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship, Diamond Dallas Page and Cactus Jack take on The Fabulous Freebirds, and much more!

* WCW Saturday Night 05-09-92

On this edition of WCW Saturday Night, Barry Windham looks to once again challenge ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin for the WCW World Television Championship in another exciting 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match main event. Brad Armstrong gears up for singles competition against Scotty Flamingo. Nikita Koloff takes to the ring to go one-on-one with a formidable opponent in Mr. Hughes. Plus, Vinnie Vegas, The Diamond Studd, and many more in action!

* WCW Saturday Night 06-13-92

On this edition of WCW Saturday Night, Arn Anderson and ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin represent Paul E. Dangerously’s Dangerous Alliance in a Tag Team Match main event against WCW World Tag Team Champions The Steiner Brothers. Cactus Jack looks to get a special look at WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting in action when The Icon goes one-on-one with Diamond Dallas Page. Plus, Ron Simmons, Dustin Rhodes, and more in action!

* WCW Saturday Night 08-01-92

On this edition of WCW Saturday Night, Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat takes to the ring to challenge ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin of The Dangerous Alliance for the WCW World Television Championship in the main event. Nikita Koloff speaks out on the fine levied against him for his recent brawl with ‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude. Plus, The Steiner Brothers compete in a Tag Team Match, Flyin’ Brian Pillman takes on Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker, and much more!

* WCW Saturday Night 09-05-92

On this edition of WCW Saturday Night, The Steiner Brothers take to the ring to battle the duo of Arn Anderson and ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton to determine the Number One Contenders for the WCW World Tag Team Championship. Johnny B. Badd partners with The Z-Man and Marcus Bagwell to take on Scotty Flamingo, Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine, and ‘Dirty’ Dick Slater in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. All this and more!

* WCW Saturday Night 09-19-92

On this edition of WCW Saturday Night, Michael Hayes leads Arn Anderson and ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton to the ring to settle their rivalry with The Steiner Brothers in a Tag Team Match main event. Diamond Dallas Page gears up to do battle with Van Hammer in singles competition. Plus, an update on all the upcoming matches to take place at Halloween Havoc, Shane Douglas looks to continue his recent success, and more!

* WCW Saturday Night 10-03-92

On this edition of WCW Saturday Night, Terry Gordy and Dr. Death Steve Williams take to the ring to put the WCW World Tag Team Championship on the line against the duo of Barry Windham and ‘The Natural’ Dustin Rhodes in the main event. Shane Douglas partners with Marcus Bagwell to take on The Vegas Connection in a Tag Team Match. Plus, Brad Armstrong, WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ron Simmons, and many more in action!

* WCW Saturday Night 10-31-92

On this edition of WCW Saturday Night, the escalating tensions between Shane Douglas and ‘Flyin’ Brian Pillman explode into a violent confrontation. Michael Hayes makes his presence felt when Erik Watts goes one-on-one with ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton. With Halloween Havoc now in the rearview, the world turns attention to the upcoming King of Cable Tournament. Plus, Cactus Jack, Nikita Koloff, and many more in action!

* WCW Saturday Night 11-21-92

On this edition of WCW Saturday Night, the main event sees ‘The Natural’ Dustin Rhodes take to the ring to battle the monstrous Big Van Vader in the semi-finals of the action-packed King of Cable Tournament. Sting partners with Van Hammer to take on Cactus Jack and WCW United States Heavyweight Champion ‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude. Plus, Kensuki Sasaki, The Barbarian, and many more in action!

* WCW Saturday Night 01-02-93

On this edition of WCW Saturday Night, the wrestling world buzzes over Big Van Vader defeating Ron Simmons to once again capture the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. A tournament to determine the new Number One Contender for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship begins with the likes of Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat, Barry Windham, and more competing for this golden opportunity. All this and much more!

(Visited 1 times, 32 visits today)