WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 30, 2018 – Boston, Massachusetts
1. Asuka defeated Sonya Deville (w/Mandy Rose and Paige)
2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Heath Slater, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Rhyno defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and The Revival
3. Akira Tozawa defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher
4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The Bar defeated Apollo and Titus O’Neil
5. Roman Reigns defeated Elias
6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Sasha Banks
7. Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor
8. WWE Universal Championship – Triple Threat Match
Brock Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman) defeated Braun Strowman and Kane
