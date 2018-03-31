WrestleMania 34 artwork takes over the New Orleans international airport

It’s one week away and WrestleMania artwork has just taken over the New Orleans airport.

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport Twitter account uploaded photos of the large artwork posted in several areas as the city of New Orleans gets ready to welcome thousands of fans from all around the world for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

A New Orleans brass band has also taken the streets for impromptu performances, playing the themes of several WWE Superstars including John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Charlotte Flair, and others.

It’s safe to say that New Orleans is ready for WrestleMania!

