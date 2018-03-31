Vader thanks surgeon, hospital staff after heart surgery

Five days removed from heart surgery, former WCW and WWE star Vader is back tweeting.

“It has been some the worst pain I have ever endured,” Vader wrote. Earlier this week, his son updated fans and said that his father was recovering but when they opened him up, the situation was worse than they originally thought.

“The hospital staff has been excellent and my surgeon was fantastic. I am grateful for the life I’ve had & the opportunity to continue to live,” Vader added.

Considered to be one of the best big men in professional wrestling, Vader has yet to find his deserved place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

