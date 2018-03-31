Rusev on the meaning of Rusev Day: “It’s more than a cool catchphrase”

Mar 31, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“It’s more than a cool catchphrase – it’s a mentality and it’s celebrating yourself every day. People understand it and they feel the of passion behind it and that is why the amazing response. I’m an artist and I have a lot more to offer in this business. I’m not a one-dimensional character. I feel like the WWE Universe sees that and understands it and they’re behind it right now.”

source: The Indian Express

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Impact Wrestling conference call with Sonjay Dutt

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal