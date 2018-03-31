Paul Heyman on CM Punk and any chances he’d return to WWE

“I don’t think Phil Brooks thinks about WWE at all anymore. I would hope that he doesn’t. I would hope that he is of the focused mindset in propelling himself into the ranks of UFC. I don’t think it’s a matter of positioning or money or spotlight anymore. I think it’s a matter of his dream is to become a successful UFC fighter and he doesn’t even have a thought regarding WWE, at least I would hope that he doesn’t. Because I don’t know how it would be considered productive for him to do so.”

source: digitalspy.com

(Visited 1 times, 81 visits today)