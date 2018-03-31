Part 2: Sweet Georgia Brown’s Son Reveals Who Swindled His Mother

Sweet Georgia Brown’s Son, Michael McCoy, Has More to Say About The Fabulous Moolah in Part 2 of This Eye Opening Interview From “Camp Moolah”.

Part Two of Nigel Sherrod’s interview with Michael McCoy:

Speaking with wrestling industry insider, Nigel Sherrod, Mr. McCoy exposes:

Who stole his mother’s (Susie Mae McCoy a/k/a “Sweet Georgia Brown”) wrestling earnings: “People look at The Fabulous Moolah, and say, “Fabulous Moolah this, and The Fabulous Moolah that.”. You talking about Moolah took, and people saying, “Oh she did this & she did that” to my mother. No she didn’t… There was a percentage that she had to pay… What happened to the money that my mother sent home for us? That money was swindled by family, not by The Fabulous Moolah. Not by Buddy Lee. My aunties, who my mother entrusted to send money home for her kids, and for her when she’d come home she’d have some money. Everybody else had nice things, but us. So, my family swindled Sweet Georgia Brown. Not The Fabulous Moolah. My family, her brothers & her sisters, didn’t support Sweet Georgia Brown and what she was doing. Not The Fabulous Moolah.

Also in this interview, Michael McCoy goes into great detail about his mother’s strength & what she had to endure being an African American female wrestler in the 1950’s & 60’s, as well as, what he feels is his mother’s legacy.

In Part 1, Michael expressed his thoughts on WWE removing Moolah’s name from the planned Women’s Battle Royal, an event that was to memorialize her, at this year’s WrestleMania 34, set for April 8th, 2018, over allegations involving the stealing from, drugging, and prostitution of Moolah’s girls, namely his mother, Moolah’s treatment of his mother, and the news article about him & his family, which is the main basis for the controversy surrounding The Fabulous Moolah (Lillian Ellison).

Part 1 of Nigel Sherrod’s interview with Michael McCoy:

