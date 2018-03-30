WWE spared from wrestling moves ban by Louisiana commission

WWE has been spared from the new rules set by the Louisiana Boxing and Wrestling Commission that bans a bunch of wrestling moves but the other indie companies performing during WrestleMania weekend had no such luck.

In an e-mail to Deadspin, the commission secretary John Green Jr. outlined the moves that are banned by the commission when it comes to professional wrestling.

WWE spared from wrestling moves ban by Louisiana commission

There will be no piledriver or any variation of it; no powerbomb or any variation of it; no moonsault, shooting star press, or 450 splash or any variation of the moves that involves wrestlers “leaping or flipping off the ropes or turnbuckles to contact the head or neck of the opponent with any part of his body”; no stungun move or “any variation thereof which results in the one fighter’s head or neck being dragged, draped or clotheslined across the ropes”; no striking of a wrestler’s head with any object, chair, trash can lid, etc; and no wrestler shall throw, push, shove or force another out of the ring or over the top rope.

The ban on these moves, which form a significant part of a wrestling match, are pretty much ridiculous and it will be interesting to see how companies will go around it.

But WWE got the exemption because according to the Louisiana Boxing and Wrestling Commission, they trust the competence and training of its Superstars. You would think that if WWE were subject to such a ban, WrestleMania would not have come back to the city in the first place.

Another company who lucked out and are not subject to these bans is Ring of Honor. The company will be holding a major show at the UNO Lakefront Arena on the eve of WrestleMania head-to-head with NXT Takeover: New Orleans.

