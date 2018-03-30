Triple H on NXT’s success: “I think it speaks volumes to the system”

“I think it speaks volumes to the system. I think it speaks volumes that it worked and that it’s still working. Obviously, I want it to improve and become better and better, but obviously it worked. Pretty much every match on the card at WrestleMania, I think with the exception of maybe one, have talent who came through the Performance Center. A lot of them have gone through NXT. It’s definitely working.”

source: CBS Sports

