Tickets for the Greatest Royal Rumble event pushed back

Tickets for the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now go on sale on Friday, April 13, rather than today. With the event scheduled for Friday, April 27, it means that WWE has two weeks to move in excess of 50,000 tickets in order to fill up the majority of the 60,000-seater King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. WWE did not announce why tickets have been pushed back. Apart from the 50-men Royal Rumble event, there will be seven title matches on the card with all the major WWE Superstars making an appearance. The WWE women will be left behind and will not be part of this tour. This event is the first of a 10-year multi-million dollar deal that WWE signed with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

