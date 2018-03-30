Three extra hours of WWE programming on USA Network during Wrestlemania week

– USA Network will be airing three extra hours of WWE programming during WrestleMania week. Apart from Raw on Monday and Smackdown on Tuesday, the broadcaster will air WrestleMania’s Greatest Moments on Thursday, April 5 starting at 8PM EST, giving fans a look at the iconic moments in the history of WrestleMania. On Saturday at 10PM EST, a one-hour version of the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air featuring the headliner Goldberg and snippets from other speeches. Then on Sunday at 6PM EST, one of the two hours of the WrestleMania Kickoff will be broadcast on USA Network. This will bring a total of 8 hours of WWE programming for the week on USA Network.

