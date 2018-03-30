The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking Creative Direction of The Undertaker

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Maryse Gives birth

*John Cena New Movie Roles

*Latest #BlameBrent Injuries

*New WWE HOF Inductors

*Mixed Match Challenge Review

And More!

We looked at how WWE has creatively dropped the ball with the Undertaker character over the last few years and how it could affect his legacy.

We had the Smackdown Throwdown featuring Daniel Bryan’s Wrestlemania announcement and more. We also had the NXT Rundown featuring the debut of EC3, Ciampa and Gargano announced, Dusty Rhodes classic semi-finals and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack032218.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

