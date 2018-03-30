Rousey on starting a family: “We’re ready to start having kids soon”

Ronda Rousey opens up and says she’s ready to have kids during a interview.

Greg (Interviewer) – How important it was to live life outside of the spotlight, get married and enjoy life before joining WWE:

Rousey – “It really was myself and Travis [Browne] planning on settling down that made me decide that I needed to go for it. We’re ready to start having kids soon and I was thinking about what I’ve left unfinished in my life because I want to entirely focus on having kids when that time comes. I took a long look at my life and thought that if I don’t try and take a shot with the WWE, I would regret it for the rest of my life. I want to be an example to my kids about pursuing your dreams and being able to do anything. I guess this is my way of nesting and getting ready for children. I’m trying to prove to my unborn babies that they can accomplish any dream that they want to go after.”

