Reigns shares his thoughts on Wrestlemania 31 match with Lesnar

“Right off the bat you can see it, I hit him right under the eye and split him a little bit, so he got a bit of color. From there, I knew I messed up. He scooped me up and rammed me into the turnbuckles and cracked my ribs. A lot of people don’t realize after that match, I wrestled for a quarter of the year with messed up ribs where I could barely breathe. If it appeared that I was blown up through that portion of my career it was because I really was. I wrestled Big Show, he was my next rivalry after that, and I wrestled him for a month or so and the whole time I was feeling the repercussions of stepping into the ring with Brock Lesnar. We’ve all seen it, we all know it, so any time you have a one on one match with a guy like Brock, you have to bring a different mentality. You have to understand the story is simple – we’re performers and we’re here to put on a show – when you’re in there with a guy that has a huge bravado and a huge reputation like Brock, and it’s legitimate – he did a crap ton of work to get there, with a lot of doubters, I’m sure – but he has to protect himself. And it has to be another level of physicality. I think we did that a couple years ago, and hopefully we’ll be able to come back and deliver another great match.”

source: In This Corner podcast

