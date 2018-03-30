Jim Ross on building stories in professional wrestling

“Some matches don’t have a common denominator some matches don’t have a tent pool that you can build around. And people go ‘what does that mean?’ It means Matt Jackson’s back was injured, its been injured for a good while, with their last go around with Sho and Yo for the Junior Titles, a major facet of the main event was Matt Jackson battling through courageously through a bad back. And so it had a theme and unfortunately in the business today, I am not just talking New Japan, but in the business today so many matches are just about getting their elements in than the elements being connected and telling a story. You could take these moves and put them anywhere in the match and they’d mean the same.”

source: X-Pac 12360

