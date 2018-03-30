Hogan attends the Andre the Giant documentary premiere

Hulk Hogan attended the Andre The Giant documentary in Los Angeles Thursday night, an event held by HBO and WWE.

Hogan has not appeared at any WWE-related event since he got fired in mid-2015 but WWE has made it very clear that Hogan is not scheduled for any WWE events in the future. The former WWE champion was invited to the event by HBO.

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history, however his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him. Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events,” a WWE statement said.

Upon landing at LAX, TMZ caught up with Hogan and asked him if he will be making his WWE return. Hogan didn’t shut down the door and said “Maybe, someday.” He also confirmed that he won’t be in New Orleans for WrestleMania.

The Andre The Giant documentary will premiere on HBO on April 10.

