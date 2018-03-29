Ronda Rousey says she was looking for a way out of UFC

“I’m only here to enjoy myself. That’s the only thing that’s never been a priority in my life. In judo and MMA, there were times when the process was fun and the results were fun. And there’s a time when things run their course. You fall in love, you fall out of love and you find a new love. There was a while when I was just looking for an honorable way out of the UFC. I felt satisfied that I’d proven everything I need to prove, but I didn’t feel anybody else felt that way, and I wasn’t sure if the women’s division could survive without me. I felt obligated to do more than what I actually wanted to. But I also have no regrets, and I’m so happy I fulfilled those obligations. And I really feel the women’s division can hold their own.”

source: ESPN

