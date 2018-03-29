Kane on why he’s running for Mayor of Knox County

Mar 29, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Like a lot of people, I’m concerned with the direction that the country is taking. America has its wars, it has its problems, but when it all boils down, we are still the shining example, what the rest of the world looks to of freedom and liberty. When you think about it, the federal government gets a lot of press, and that’s what the media talks about, but your state and local governments – in many ways – have more impact on your life than the federal government does. So, that’s why I decided to run to become the next Mayor of Knox County.”

source: FOX Business

