Jim Ross responds to criticism of his New Japan commentary

“I have a pet peeve about that deal, to be honest with you. A bodyslam is a G*d damned bodyslam. You can give it 18 different names to sell t-shirts, that’s fine and I don’t care but to me it’s a bodyslam. We find ourselves talking about this variant or that variant and worry about not pissing off the talent because we didn’t give their hold a name or use the name they use in their niche marketing. I find it almost embarrassing to be quite frank about it. I enjoyed the show, I enjoyed working with New Japan, I love working with the guys who produce AXS TV. They produce a really good show.”

source: WrestleZone Radio

