Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring reportedly good for business

Mar 29, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring has reportedly led to a boost in ticket sales for WrestleMania. WOR reports that the show has seen a big boost in ticket sales since WWE announced that Bryan was cleared to return to competition and was physically inserted into Shane McMahon’s feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

According to the last show, WrestleMania has under a thousand tickets left to sell and appears likely to sell out, something that didn’t appear likely previously.

(Visited 1 times, 43 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Impact Wrestling conference call with Sonjay Dutt

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal