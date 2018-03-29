Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring reportedly good for business

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring has reportedly led to a boost in ticket sales for WrestleMania. WOR reports that the show has seen a big boost in ticket sales since WWE announced that Bryan was cleared to return to competition and was physically inserted into Shane McMahon’s feud with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

According to the last show, WrestleMania has under a thousand tickets left to sell and appears likely to sell out, something that didn’t appear likely previously.

