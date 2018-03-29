Cena is interested to being in a future Fast and Furious movie with The Rock

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cena said it would be a dream of his to co-star with The Rock in Fast and Furious. “That stuff is beyond my control, but I would absolutely love that opportunity,” Cena said. “That, for me, would be a dream. I’m never really like, ‘Oh, I’d like to work with this person,’ but I just think between our chemistry in the live performance setting, there’s something certainly there with The Rock. So that would be my one name on the wish list.”

