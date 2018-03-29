AJ Styles on a potential WWE match with Daniel Bryal

“Shoot, now that he’s cleared, who knows when Daniel Bryan and I will have the opportunity to get in the ring together? But who knows when I’ll get in the ring with Seth Rollins, or again with Finn Balor, or even Randy Orton? There are guys I have yet to get in the ring with, but now that Daniel Bryan is cleared and ready, he’s in line. Who knows what’s going to come first? There are a lot of great things that will happen in the next couple years.”

source: SI.com

