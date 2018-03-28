WWE referee Danilo Anfibio superkicks Rusev during dark match after Smackdown

After Smackdown/205 Live went off the air last night, a six-man tag team match between AJ Styles and The Usos versus Baron Corbin, Rusev, and Aiden English took place.

However it’s not the match that got a pop from the crowd, but rather the unusual sight of a WWE referee superkicking a WWE Superstar! Towards the end of the match, referee Danilo Anfibio took off his shirt after an altercation with English. Styles took possession of the shirt and stayed on the apron as Anfibio and The Usos lined up in front of their opponents.

And then…boom! Triple superkick in sync as the referee decked Rusev. One of The Usos went for the pin, and so did the referee as AJ Styles hit the three count. Rusev, who was getting pinned by the ref, kicked out at two! The ring announcer then declared the winners as AJ Styles, The Usos, and “the referee!”

You can see the video below.

