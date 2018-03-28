Titus O’Neil on stereotypes in pro wrestling

“I like to say that WWE, for me, has been a win-win situation because I think there are a lot of stereotypes that come with professional wrestling, and I’m completely opposite of that. I think a lot of superstars that are on our roster now are that way as well. They come from different backgrounds, they bring different things to the table, but at the end of the day we’re all committed to the same thing. And that’s to put smiles on people’s faces.”

source: postandcourier.com

