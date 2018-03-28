Sweet Georgia Brown’s Son Speaks Out From “Camp Moolah”

Michael McCoy, the Son of Late Pro Wrestler, Susie Mae McCoy A/K/A Sweet Georgia Brown Speaks Out from the Former Home of The Fabulous Moolah (Camp Moolah)

In Part One of this powerful interview, conducted by wrestling industry insider Nigel Sherrod, Michael McCoy addresses the current narrative that has led to WWE, under pressure from WrestleMania sponsor Snickers & backlash from the social media community, removing The Fabulous Moolah’s name from a planned Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, April 8th, 2018.

Michael holds nothing back, as he discusses: Moolah’s treatment of his mother, Michael’s search for his father, the infamous news article that is a major basis for the current controversy regarding Moolah, his meeting with Moolah, his thoughts on the accusations against her regarding the drugging & prostituting of female wrestlers, the removal of her name from the WrestleMania Battle Royal & more.

