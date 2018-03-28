Styles on staying with WWE in the future: “I don’t see why not if I can still do what I do”

AJ Styles talks about whether he’ll stay with WWE when his contract runs out:

“I don’t see why not if I can still do what I do. Like, if I can still be AJ Styles, then I would like to keep working in the WWE in a talent form, so as long as I can keep going, then I would like to keep working here. I think there is definitely going to be a time to just sit and chill with the family, but a guy like me just doesn’t sit at home, so I would like to get back on the road, either as an agent, or more importantly, become a trainer of some sort. Who knows what will be around in WWE by the time I retire. There may be a better job than that.”

credit: Raute Musik, Wrestling Inc.

