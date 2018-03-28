Rosa Mendes Reveals Why She Is Returning Back To Pro Wrestling

by Chris Featherstone

Former WWE Star Rosa Mendes was a recent gues on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show to discuss her journey of returing back to the ring after retiring last year. Mendes discussed her run in WWE, why she moved from wrestling to managing, her fan criticism, and much more.

Here is what Mendes said regarding why she is deciding to come out of retirement:

“I feel like when I retired, I had a little bit of regret that I wasn’t in the ring enough. Actually, a lot of regret. My father was in the ICU recently, and on his death bed and he was on life support. And, at the same time, Bobby [Schubenski] had a separation. So, it was one of those moments in my life where I looked at my father, and he was dying, and I thought to myself, I don’t ever want to have any regrets. I don’t ever want to be in a position where I’m laying here just like my dad, and that I never fulfilled my dream of having a five-star match in the ring. And I’ve never felt that. And I have a daughter now, and I never want her to have any regrets.

“So, I’m looking at her and raising her, and how could I tell her to do something that I didn’t do? How could I tell her, ‘Follow your dreams, do everything you’ve ever wanted and have no fear,’ when I didn’t do that in my life. So basically… that kind of snapped in my head, and I was like, I have to go back in the ring. I have to. What’s the match that I could back, and even if I won or lost, I gave it everything I had and I’m proud of myself. And I can’t say that right now. So, that’s the reason why I’m going back, and I’m working harder than I ever have in my whole entire life.”

Full interview here:

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/pancakesandpowerslams/2018/03/21/pancakes-and-powerslams-episode-312–rosa-mendes

