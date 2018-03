Owen Hart to be inducted into the Tragos/Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

Owen Hart and Dan Severn are being inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame on July 26th in Waterloo, Iowa. Other award winners are listed below.

* Booker T – Lou Thesz Award

* Bruiser Brody – Frank Gotch Award

* Ben Askren – George Tragos Award

* Koji Miyamoto – Jim Melby Award

(source: Angrymarks.com)

