Mandy Rose on her heat with Sara Lee on Tough Enough

“It was rough because honestly, I remember, it’s one thing when you are living together, but I felt really bad that I even said some of the stuff I did on national television, but she is a really sweet person, and I got along with her fine when the cameras were off, but that fakeness, because it’s like, I can be so mean to you on camera, but she never said anything to me or addressed the issue. She is very quiet, she didn’t want any of that, but inside it just didn’t feel right. I thought that I wasn’t this type of person, but I was so wrapped up in it and thought that it is what it is. I went with it, but I felt really bad, even towards the end of the show. I don’t see her as much, but we talk here and there, but she never confronted me about it, which I was surprised, because if I was her, behind those cameras I would have.”

Source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

