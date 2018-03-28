Lana talks about Rusev’s rising popularity

“I think he is a super athlete and I have been saying that for years. I would introduce him as a super athlete and he truly is one of the best in ring competitors. I also think in Total Divas, he also showed that he is really funny and entertaining. On the show, he shows that he has a great personality. I think it took – instead of a ‘U-S-A’ chant, they want to be part of something more. They want to chant ‘Rusev Day’ because every day is Rusev day!”

source: hollywoodlife.com

