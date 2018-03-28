Jeff Jarrett on Daniel Bryan being cleared

“To me, the essence of our business, not just with Daniel Bryan but with any talent, is the emotional connection he has with the audience. A great song connects, whether it’s a new pop song or a R&B or hip-hop or an old country song, it’s emotionally connecting with your audience. The songs that us wrestlers ‘sing’ are the matches obviously, the story, the persona and Daniel has a unique gift that is, to me, very, very relatable. And it goes without saying, his in-ring skills are incredible; and I don’t want to downplay anybody’s in-ring skills, but he knows how to take his set of skills in the ring and make them emotionally connect. He’s good at what he does, it’s that simple. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of guys that can do a lot of moves, but there’s not a lot of guys that can do what he does and put his skill-set together and emotionally connect with his audience. It showed on SmackDown when he returned; you just felt it in the arena and it came across on your TV screen that this was something special happening.”

source: Wrestling Inc.

