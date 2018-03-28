Bully Ray on Ring of Honor filling the void in his heart left by ECW’s demise

“One of the whole reasons I’m in Ring of Honor is because of how much it reminds me of ECW. There is not one wrestler out there – or one veteran out there – who understands the Ring of Honor mentality … more than I do… ECW was Ring of Honor before Ring of Honor. Ring of Honor was created because of the void that ECW left when it disappeared. These Ring of Honor guys, they go out there and they do all of these crazy moves – and Ring of Honor matches may not be heavy on psychology, but it’s heavy on excitement. Well, ECW wasn’t heavy on psychology, it was heavy on violence – and people loved it. So, I totally understand what younger wrestlers in the Ring of Honor locker room are trying to do, because we did the same thing 25 years ago. They’re doing it with acrobatics today, we did it with violence back then.”

source: Thewrap.com

