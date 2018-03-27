WWE Says Charlotte Flair Is Injured and Unable to Compete

WWE has announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is currently dealing with an injury and is unable to compete.

Fan voting is now open on Facebook to determine who will replace Flair in tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge bout with Bobby Roode against Sasha Banks and Finn Balor. The options are Becky Lynch, Lana and Carmella. It looks like tonight’s non-title match with Natalya on SmackDown has been nixed due to the injury.

WWE has not released details on Flair’s injury but we will keep you updated. Flair did not work weekend WWE live events and it looks like her last match came last Tuesday on SmackDown, the loss to Natalya. She also worked a six-woman match at the live event the night before.

Flair is scheduled to defend her title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 in just 12 days.

Below is WWE’s announcement for tonight:

A fan vote will determine who will replace Charlotte Flair on WWE Mixed Match Challenge tonight With SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair unable to compete on WWE Mixed Match Challenge tonight due to injury, a fan vote will determine Bobby Roode’s new partner against the Second Chance Fan Vote-winning tandem of Finn Bálor & Sasha Banks. The charismatic team of Bálor & Banks kicked off the groundbreaking tournament in Week 1 with a tough win over Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya, but their hopes for triumph came crashing down when they were defeated in a hard-fought second-round contest against “Team Awe-ska.” Nevertheless, the WWE Universe made it very clear that they wanted “The Boss Club” back in the mix, handing them an incredible 40 percent of the Second Chance Vote. Now that The Boss and The Extraordinary Man have their names back in the brackets, a victory tonight would set up a rematch against the very team that defeated them in the first place. But, who exactly will they be facing? Which Superstar does the WWE Universe think can will replace Flair as Roode’s tag team partner? Visit the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Facebook page to cast your vote right now! And don’t miss WWE Mixed Match Challenge, tonight at 10 ET/7 PT, exclusively on Facebook Watch.

