Update on Charlotte Flair’s Injury and WWE Status

As noted, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was pulled from tonight’s non-title match with Natalya and the Mixed Match Challenge due to an injury.

F4Wonline.com reports that Flair underwent minor dental surgery for a mouth infection last Wednesday and that is why she is currently unable to compete.

Flair is still scheduled to defend her title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 in 12 days.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker’s Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH’s Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

(Visited 1 times, 212 visits today)