Shane McMahon comments on hospitalization and thanks fans for support

In his first public comments since the news broke of his hospitalization, Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon thanked the fans for their well wishes.

“It truly helps. I’m healing up, and I have the best medicine in the world with me,” Shane wrote. He also attached a photo hooked up with a couple of IVs standing with his three sons.

Barring a highly unlikely and miraculous recovery, Shane’s involvement at WrestleMania will be zero and his rumored tag team match with Daniel Bryan will have to wait. Where this untimely hospitalization throws the whole angle remains to be seen but with WrestleMania quickly approaching, a decision will most likely be announced tonight on Smackdown.

