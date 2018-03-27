NXT events in UK, France, and Belgium announced

WWE’s NXT brand will be returning to the Download Festival in the United Kingdom from June 8 to 10 at the Donington Park in Derby. NXT has been an attraction at the Download Festival over the past couple of years and this year, the likes of Aleister Black, Kairi Sane, The Undisputed Era, Velveteen Dream, Shayna Baszler, Richocet, and the new crop of NXT stars will be in action. But that is not all! After the Download Festival is over, the NXT stars will travel to Paris, France for a show on Monday, June 11 at the Cirque d’Hiver and then the following day to Antwerp, Belgium, for another live event at the Stadsschouwburg. This will be NXT’s first time in France and Belgium. Tickets for the Download Festival are available at downloadfestival.co.uk and for the other two shows will be out tomorrow.

