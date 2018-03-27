MLW signs television deal with beIN Sports Network

Mar 27, 2018 - by Ryan Boman

Multiple sources reported on Monday that Court Bauer’s Major League Wrestling has inked a television deal with national network, beIN Sports.

Beginning April 20, MLW will be part of beIN Sports’ “Friday Night Fury” fight block at 8 p.m. ET, with a replay airing at 11 p.m. ET.

“We’ve been in talks since the fall, and they were very impressed with our product,” said Bauer. “We offer a different presentation because we identify ourselves as a combat sport, but we have a lot more creative freedom than every other combat sport to give the most high-octane presentation.” …  Read the Full story HERE

