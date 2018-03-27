Hillbilly Jim

Real name: James Morris

Height: 6’7″

Weight: 319 lbs.

Date of birth: July 5, 1952

From: Louisville, KY

Pro debut: 1971

Trained at: Bob Orton

Finishing move: Bear hug

Biography

– In late 1984, Morris first appeared in the WWF as a wrestling fan known as Big Jim who routinely sat in the front row of live events and who eventually decided to try his hand at wrestling himself.

– On June 10, 1989 at the Nassau Coliseum, Hillbilly Jim scored a huge upset over Andre the Giant defeating him by disqualification.

– In 1992, Hillbilly Jim returned to the WWF as one of the final hosts of WWF Prime Time Wrestling alongside Vince McMahon, Jim Duggan, Bobby Heenan, Mr. Perfect, Sgt. Slaughter and many more until The final episode of Prime Time Wrestling in January 1993.

– On April 6, 2018, Hillbilly Jim was inducted into the WWE hall of fame.

