Henry may not be ready for Hulk Hogan to return to WWE

“It doesn’t mean that everything he’s done is forgiven, you just gotta pick the good from the bad, see how you can help the situation. I sit on the chair of the delegation and they’re not ready. I’ve had many talks, I mean with dozens of guys. The consensus is there’s a lot of work to be done to heal that wound and fix that wall. The delegation is pretty much all of the more established African-American wrestlers in the country and in the world for that matter. There’s not a wrestling promotion that doesn’t house someone from the delegation. It’s gonna have to be more community service and outside work. Support for programs, even create a program that deals with diversity in the workplace. I’m very rarely shocked, but in that case, I don’t know if I’m ready. I think there’s a lot to be done.”

source: Busted Open & Wrestling Inc.

