Entrants so far in the two WrestleMania 34 battle royals

The announced names so far for the two battle royals that will take place at WrestleMania have remained scarce, with only six men and eight women confirmed so far.

In the men’s Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Dash Wilder, Scott Dawson, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Tye Dillinger, and Matt Hardy are the ones who threw in their name for the match. Corbin already won the event once. Hardy declared his intentions to be part of the match last night on Raw.

In the Women’s WrestleMania Battle Royal, there’s Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and the latest entrant, Bayley. Bayley and Sasha Banks broke off their friendship last night on Raw.

It is believed that one of the two battle royals will be part of the WrestleMania Kickoff show and not on the main PPV card although which one gets relegated to that spot remains to be seen.

